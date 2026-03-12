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News   Israel News

Coordinated Iranian, Hezbollah barrage triggers sirens across Israel

The IDF overnight announced “wide-scale strikes” in Lebanon and Tehran.

Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff

Coordinated Iranian, Hezbollah barrage triggers sirens across Israel

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Israelis take cover at bomb shelter in Jerusalem as a siren sounds warning of incoming ballistic missiles fired from Iran toward Israel, March 11, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israelis take cover at bomb shelter in Jerusalem as a siren sounds warning of incoming ballistic missiles fired from Iran toward Israel, March 11, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

An Iranian ballistic missile triggered air-raid alerts across the Jerusalem area, the Jordan Valley and southern Israel on Thursday morning. The missile was reportedly intercepted. There were no casualties, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency response service.

It was the second Iranian attack in hours, with the earlier attack triggering sirens in the Golan Heights, Galilee and Carmel regions.

The Thursday morning attacks came on the heels of a coordinated overnight barrage of Iranian ballistic missile and Hezbollah rocket fire that set off sirens in central and northern Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the south.

Air defenses intercepted some of the Hezbollah projectiles, while police reported damage from at least one impact in central Israel and debris from interception fragments in several locations. A rocket struck Moshav Haniel in the Emek Hefer region overnight, causing heavy damage to three homes but no injuries, according to Israeli media reports.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets at northern Israel. Ynet reported on Thursday morning that since Wednesday, the Iranian terror proxy in Lebanon has launched around 200 rockets at Israeli territory, with about 120 crossing the border and about 80 falling short of Israel.

No casualties were reported in either attack.

The Israeli military said early on Thursday that it had launched a “wide-scale wave of strikes” on Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon. In a separate statement about an hour earlier, the IDF said that it had begun a “wide-scale wave of strikes in Tehran,” and that further details would follow.

Israel on Thursday entered the twelfth day of its joint military campaign with the United States targeting the Iranian regime, which has expanded to Lebanon after Tehran’s Hezbollah terror proxy began attacking Israel.

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” 2,745 people have been evacuated to hospitals, with 85 still hospitalized, including 11 in serious condition, 10 in satisfactory condition and 64 in good condition. In the past 24 hours alone, 179 people were admitted, among them four in satisfactory condition, 157 in good condition and 18 treated for anxiety.

At least 12 people have been killed in Israel by Iranian missile attacks since Feb. 28.

Iran IDF Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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