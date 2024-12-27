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News   Israel News

Egypt battles online campaign aimed at stirring unrest

Cairo, wary of the impact of the Syrian regime’s collapse, is fighting what it says are subversive elements sharing archival protest videos via social media.

Dec. 27, 2024
Shachar Kleiman
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Source: Kremlin.ru.

Egypt’s State Information Service has launched an aggressive campaign to combat online rumors, particularly those propagated by the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to Egyptian authorities, these coordinated digital efforts aim to destabilize the nation and incite civil unrest. The Muslim Brotherhood, which has been designated as a terrorist organization in Egypt for more than a decade, remains a primary concern for security officials. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi overthrew the Muslim Brotherhood-led government in 2013.

Hamas began as an outgrowth of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestinian branch.

Recent weeks have witnessed the widespread circulation of historical protest footage across social media platforms. The content distributors, some identifying themselves as members of the Syrian opposition or Houthi supporters from Yemen, have been sharing archival videos showing Egyptian citizens removing pro-Sisi signage and crowds chanting the revolutionary slogan, “The people want to topple the regime.”

The government response comes at a sensitive time, as Cairo monitors potential regional ripple effects in the wake of the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria.

Diaa Rashwan, chief of the Egyptian State Information Service, emphasized that the campaign’s primary objective is to enhance public awareness and resilience against “purveyors of rumors and falsehoods who seek to undermine national stability, social cohesion, and public trust in state institutions.”

He stressed that the initiative aims to reach every Egyptian citizen through strategic social media engagement. The state campaign, already underway with the motto “Verify it before you believe it,” focuses on elevating public consciousness about social media misinformation.

Rashwan outlined a comprehensive approach targeting all demographic segments of Egyptian society, promoting critical verification practices for sharing content and emphasizing the importance of consulting official, authorized sources for accurate information.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Middle East Defense and Security Media
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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