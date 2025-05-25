Eurovision cuts Israel from official 2025 album reel

The European Broadcasting Union has reignited Eurovision controversy by completely excluding Israel’s 2025 representative, Yuval Raphael, from the official album compilation video, despite her second-place finish and commanding victory in the public vote.

The deliberate omission has triggered widespread accusations of discriminatory treatment and double standards, particularly as competing nations received prominent showcasing in the promotional reel released Friday.

Raphael’s performance of “New Day Will Rise” resonated powerfully with Eurovision audiences, catapulting her from a disappointing 15th place in jury voting to an impressive second-place overall finish through massive public support. However, when the European Broadcasting Union unveiled its official Eurovision album compilation video on Friday, Raphael had vanished entirely from the celebratory montage that prominently featured sparkling stage presentations, dramatic soundtracks, and emotionally charged moments from performers from Austria, Estonia, Sweden, Germany and France.

The Eurovision’s official Instagram post quickly transformed into a heated forum for fans voicing their frustration.

One user commented, “It’s deeply disappointing to witness Israel, which secured second place in Eurovision this year, being deliberately excluded from this post. This contradicts the spirit of fairness and unity that the slogan ‘United by Music’ purports to embody. Selective inclusion represents more than mere disrespect—it reveals a double standard that countless viewers refuse to overlook.”

This exclusion continues a disturbing pattern that has developed over recent Eurovision cycles. In 2023, Noa Kirel‘s third-place achievement secured her prominent placement in the official compilation. The subsequent year saw Eden Golan‘s fifth-place performance omitted from promotional materials. Now, even securing second place overall has proven inadequate for inclusion.

The controversy raises fundamental concerns about Eurovision’s proclaimed commitment to musical unity and equitable representation. Raphael’s ascent from mediocre jury scores to overall runner-up status exemplified the transformative power of audience connection, exactly the type of Eurovision breakthrough the competition typically celebrates. Her removal from official materials contradicts that inspiring narrative and generates troubling questions about the standards governing promotional decisions.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.