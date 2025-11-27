More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Eyeing Mideast peace efforts, Pope Leo visits Turkey

The pontiff will fly to Lebanon after three days in the Anatolian nation.

JNS Staff
Pope Leo
Pope Leo XIV holds an audience with the media at the Vatican on May 12, 2025. Photo by Edgar Beltrán/The Pillar via Wikimedia Commons.
(Nov. 27, 2025 / JNS)

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Turkey on Thursday, making the Middle East a central focus of his first foreign trip since becoming the leader of the Catholic Church in May.

There he will mark the 1,700th anniversary of a landmark Church council in the town of Nicaea (modern-day İznik), where the Nicene Creed affirmation of faith was formulated.

Following a three-day itinerary in Turkey, he will continue to Lebanon before returning to the Vatican.

The pontiff is expected to deliver speeches themed around making peace in the Middle East and urging unity among divided churches, Reuters reported.

The 70-year-old will first meet in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, along with other political leaders, according to the report.

Leo is slated to depart later in the evening for Istanbul and meet with Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, the spiritual leader of the world’s 260 million Orthodox Christians.

“It’s a very important trip because we do not know much yet about Leo’s geopolitical views, and this is the first big chance for him to make them clear,” Reuters cited Massimo Faggioli, an Italian academic who follows the Vatican, as saying.

The pope’s earlier plans to visit Turkey and Lebanon were postponed due to health issues, the report added.

In July, Leo expressed “grave concern” about the war in the Gaza Strip.

“The word genocide is being thrown around more and more,” the pontiff said in an interview published in September with U.S. journalist Elise Ann Allen for the book Pope Leo XIV: Global Citizen, Missionary of the 21st Century.

“Officially, the Holy See does not believe that we can make any declaration at this time about that,” said the pontiff. “There’s a very technical definition about what genocide might be, but more and more people are raising the issue.”

Also in July, the pontiff called for an immediate ceasefire, expressing concern following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces against Hamas terrorists that inadvertently hit Gaza City’s Holy Family Catholic Church, the only Catholic church in the Strip.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog attended Leo’s inauguration at the Vatican in May and has hailed the pope’s calls for the release of Israel’s hostages as a “compassionate signal from the heart of the Catholic world.”

Middle East Religion Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee head Simcha Rothman chairs leads a committee meeting in Jerusalem, July 4, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
Jews who travel into Area A of Judea and Samaria face a “danger of death,” Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman told JNS.
August 10, 2026 06:37 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David