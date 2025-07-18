Pope Leo urges ceasefire in Gaza during call with Netanyahu

( July 18, 2025 / JNS)

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Friday, expressing concern following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces against Hamas terrorists that inadvertently hit the Holy Family Catholic Church, the only Catholic church in the Strip.

The strike, which occurred on Thursday morning, killed three people and wounded at least 10, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, according to Vatican News.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, the pope reiterated his plea for an end to the conflict and the protection of religious sites and civilians.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, Netanyahu phoned the pope at his summer palace in Castel Gandolfo, southeast of Rome, to discuss the incident.

“During the conversation, the Holy Father renewed his appeal for a revival of negotiations and the achievement of a ceasefire and an end to the war,” the Vatican said.

The pope expressed alarm at the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly its devastating impact on children, the elderly and the sick. “The Holy Father reiterated the urgency of protecting places of worship and, above all, the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel,” the statement added.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in #Gaza. I assure the parish community of my spiritual closeness. I commend the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, and pray for… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) July 17, 2025

‘We regret any unintentional damage’

The Holy Family Church in Gaza City suffered significant damage in the strike. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the attack, urging leaders to “raise their voices and to do all that is necessary to stop this tragedy, which is humanly and morally unjustified.”

After an initial investigation, the Israel Defense Forces said “fragments from a shell” mistakenly struck the church amid airstrikes nearby. The military emphasized that its operations target only military objectives and that it takes “every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures.”

The IDF added: “We regret any unintentional damage caused to them.”

Widespread reports on social media claimed the church had been destroyed. However, images were posted after the strike in which a Catholic mass was being held, with much of the structure intact.

The Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem expressed sorrow over the incident, stating, “We share the grief of the families and the faithful. We are grateful to Pope Leo for his words of comfort. Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites.”

This statement followed Netanyahu’s call with U.S. President Donald Trump, who also pressed the Israeli leader on the church strike.

“It was not a positive reaction,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “The prime minister agreed to put out a statement. It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic Church.”

The Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said Leo was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack.”

Meanwhile, international condemnation of the incident has grown.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the church strike “unacceptable,” declaring, “No military action can justify such an attitude.”

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described it as “a serious act against a Christian place of worship,” urging an end to the violence and the pursuit of peace.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry echoed regret over the harm caused to the church and civilians. It reaffirmed that Israel “never targets churches or religious sites.”

Statement from the Prime Minister's Office @IsraeliPM:



Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza's Holy Family Church. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful.



We are grateful to Pope Leo @Pontifex for his words of… pic.twitter.com/U1dlFLZ9BZ — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 17, 2025

The IDF has previously reported that Hamas continues to exploit civilian areas for military purposes, operating within hospitals, schools and places of worship. The military notes that such tactics endanger civilian lives by using them as human shields.