Katz denies Norwegian FM’s request for official Israel visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has rejected a request from his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, for an official visit to Israel. The decision comes in the wake of Oslo’s controversial recognition of a Palestinian state and its stance on the Gaza War.

The rejection came after the Norwegian Foreign Ministry’s initial attempts to coordinate the visit were met with silence from Israeli counterparts, effectively stalling the process. This lack of response ultimately forced Eide to make a direct appeal to Katz, which was subsequently turned down.

The Norwegian diplomatic overtures, despite the country’s apparent hostility toward Israel in the aftermath of the war against the Hamas terror group, began during last week’s NATO conference.

At the event, Eide sought out Katz during a reception. Upon locating him, the Norwegian minister approached, stating, “We have many issues to discuss.”

Witnesses reported that Katz’s response was pointed, “There are also many things you have done to us.”

This diplomatic cold shoulder from Israel comes against a backdrop of strained relations. Notably, Israel’s ambassador to Norway has yet to return to his post after being recalled for consultations, having been recalled due to the recognition. Sources close to the matter indicate there are currently no plans for the ambassador’s return.

Oslo recognized a Palestinian state at the end of May.

“For more than 30 years, Norway has been one of the strongest advocates for a Palestinian state,” said Eide ahead of the move. “Today, when Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state, is a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine.”

Turning to Jerusalem, he added, “It is regrettable that the Israeli government shows no signs of engaging constructively.”

In April, Israel’s Foreign Ministry lashed out at the Norwegian government after Oslo blamed Israel Defense Forces troops in Gaza for a “complete breakdown in compliance with international humanitarian law” in a statement marking six months since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

“Even six months after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Norway—the only country among the like-minded countries that still maintains relations with the Hamas terrorist organization—continues its disproportionate and biased position that favors Hamas,” said Jerusalem.

The statement added, “It is shocking that the murders, rapes and other atrocities that the terrorists of Hamas committed did not change the Norwegian government’s position at all and that it still does not consider Hamas to be a terrorist organization.”

In its behavior, said Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Oslo “displays a lack of proportionality and double standards towards the State of Israel, which is doing what every democratic country is supposed to do to protect its citizens.”

The condemnation came three days after Eide issued a statement claiming that Israel’s war against Hamas “undermines security and is highly devastating for both Israelis and Palestinians. And it threatens the stability of the entire Middle East.”

Norway has yet to condemn Hamas for the massacre in which 1,200 Israelis were killed, mostly civilians. In addition, some 250 hostages were taken hostage. Of those, 120 remain held captive, with an estimated 43 dead.

Originally published by Israel Hayom. JNS contributed to the report.