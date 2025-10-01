More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Francesca Albanese says Hamas doesn’t need to release hostages for peace

The U.N. adviser, with a long history of Jew-hatred, rebuked the mayor of an Italian city during an event.

Oct. 1, 2025
Mike Wagenheim

Francesca Albanese says Hamas doesn’t need to release hostages for peace

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Francesca Albanese
Francesca Albanese, U.N. special rapporteur for Palestinian rights, at the Bogotá summit in Bogotá, Colombia, on July 16, 2025. Credit: Office of the President of Colombia via Wikimedia Commons.
( Oct. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Marco Massari, mayor of the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, was presenting a civic honor to Francesca Albanese, a United Nations special rapporteur for Palestinian rights, on Sunday, when he told an audience of hundreds, “the end of the genocide and the release of the hostages are necessary conditions to start a peace process.”

The U.N. adviser, who has a long history of Jew-hatred, reportedly scolded Massari, as the crowd jeered the mayor.

“The mayor was wrong and said something that is not true,” Albanese said. “Peace does not need conditions.”

Washington has sanctioned Albanese, and it and other countries have decried her antisemitic comments.

“I do not judge the mayor. I forgive him,” Albanese said at the event on Sunday. “But he has to promise me that he doesn’t say this thing anymore.”

“Maybe I said something incomplete,” Massari said. “But I reiterate what I said. Let us not make harsh judgments with each other and seek unity among us.”

Defense and Security Europe
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
HUC Klau library
U.S. News
Ohio attorney general sues Hebrew Union College again
“We’re suing to keep these assets in Cincinnati where they belong,” the state prosecutor’s office said of the school’s shuttering Cincinnati campus.
Apr. 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Holocaust survivors
U.S. News
New Yorkers hear Holocaust survivor stories over coffee in ‘sip and listen’
“It’s a lot less threatening when you are sitting around drinking coffee and having a one-on-one conversation,” Alyssa Sadoff, of Yad Vashem USA Foundation, told JNS.
Apr. 15, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
A series of apps on a cellphone screen. Credit: Abdulkadir Emiroğlu/Pexels.
U.S. News
Instagram removed only 7% of reported extremist content, ADL says
The social media platform is “being used as a key tool to bring smaller extremist profiles out of obscurity and into more people’s feeds,” Alex Friedfeld, of the ADL, told JNS.
Apr. 15, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Conference in Washington D.C., on March 6, 2018. Credit: Haim Zach / GPO.
U.S. News
Reform movement warns anti-AIPAC rhetoric among Democrats risks crossing into Jew-hatred
To “disproportionately demonize AIPAC as a distinctively harmful dark-money entity crosses the line into antisemitic tropes about sinister Jewish political influence,” the URJ stated.
Apr. 15, 2026
Classroom, Desks
U.S. News
ADL improves grades for 11 schools in ‘report card’ on campus Jew-hatred
“These changes reinforce that transparency and accountability can be powerful motivators,” Shira Goodman, of the Anti-Defamation League, told JNS.
Apr. 15, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
U.S. News
Brandeis Center says Harvard yet to meet reporting requirement under Jew-hatred settlement
“There have been continuing conversations with Harvard about compliance concerns,” Kenneth Marcus, of the Brandeis Center, stated.
Apr. 15, 2026
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem appears on TV to address the Iranian-backed terror group's supporters, April 13, 2026. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iranian influence campaigns shape narratives in the United States
Apr. 15, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When ‘pro-Israel’ stops meaning defense
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Why they blame Netanyahu for antisemitism and the Iran war
Jonathan S. Tobin