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News   Israel News

Gantz drops a bit in polls, Likud holds steady after Labor primaries

When asked who they thought was the best candidate to serve as prime minister, 46 percent of respondents picked Benjamin Netanyahu, compared to 36 percent who said Benny Gantz.

Feb. 13, 2019
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz embraces IDF soldier Gilad Shalit upon his return from captivity, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Oct. 18, 2011. Credit: IDF Photo via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz embraces IDF soldier Gilad Shalit upon his return from captivity, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Oct. 18, 2011. Credit: IDF Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

A Reshet 13 poll conducted after the results of the Labor Party primaries on Monday showed that the Israel Resilience Party under former IDF Chief Benny Gantz is losing some ground, while Likud held steady and Labor made advances.

According to the poll, if a general election were held today, Likud would win 32 seats and Israel Resilience would win 21, a loss of three seats from the last poll. Yesh Atid under Yair Lapid would win 11 seats and Labor and the New Right would win eight seats each, which marks a gain for Labor.

The poll projected seven seats each for United Torah Judaism and MK Ahmad Tibi’s Ta’al Party. The Joint Arab List and Shas were predicted to win six seats each. Meretz and Kulanu barely made it over the minimum electoral threshold, with five seats projected for each party, and Yisrael Beytenu was predicted to win four seats.

The poll also showed that if plans for a Meretz-Labor merger go through, the new left-wing party would win 14 seats. In that scenario, Likud and Israel Resilience would maintain the same number of seats, while Yesh Atid would lose a seat, dropping to 10.

When asked who they thought was the best candidate to serve as prime minister, 46 percent of respondents picked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, compared to 36 percent who said Gantz was the best candidate for the job.

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