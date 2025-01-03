‘Generals Plan’ for Gaza Strip picks up steam

Eight members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee have signed a letter demanding that Defense Minister Israel Katz immediately replace the operational plan in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative comes after a situation report presented to committee members revealed that Hamas is swiftly rebuilding and rearming in every area from which the Israel Defense Forces has withdrawn, including in Khan Yunis and Nuseirat.

Likud Knesset member Amit Halevi initiated the letter, which was signed by lawmakers from all coalition factions. It contains harsh criticism of the Iron Swords war’s conduct and refers to the current operational plan as “stagnation.” The signatories demanded the adoption of a new strategy, focused on “victory and decisive action.”

Members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, who have closely monitored IDF operations in Gaza, said that the ground offensive is failing to “achieve the war’s objectives as defined by the political echelon—dismantling Hamas’s governmental and military capabilities.” They further note that these goals remain unrealized despite the operations taking place in a relatively small area against an enemy lacking the tools and capabilities of a modern army.

The signatories contend that the IDF’s current approach, relying on focused raids, allows Hamas to repeatedly rebuild its capabilities. This strategy, they argue, has resulted in a war of attrition that does not yield a decisive outcome.

In the letter, committee members made an additional stark claim: Soldiers in Gaza are dying in vain.

“We repeatedly send our soldiers into neighborhoods and alleys they’ve conquered multiple times before. These are areas IDF leaders have declared cleared of Hamas battalions and enemy presence. Yet in these same places, we continue to pay a terrible and unbearable price in blood.”

Alongside Halevi, MKs Zvi Sukkot, Ariel Kellner, Ohad Tal, Nissim Vaturi, Osher Shekalim and others have endorsed the letter.

The letter, in effect, advocates the implementation of the “Generals Plan,” which involves evacuating the population from northern Gaza and imposing a siege on those who remain in the area. The strategy involves additional measures, such as the remote destruction of all energy sources, food supplies, warehouses and water reservoirs, as well as the immediate elimination of anyone moving in the area who does not surrender to Israeli forces.

Only after these actions and a period of siege on those who remain would the IDF gradually enter the area to completely clear out enemy strongholds. This approach, the signatories argue, would minimize risks to IDF soldiers’ lives and lead to effective control over the territory and population.

A defense minister at war

Katz, who due to the war’s intensity has not received the customary 100 days of grace in his new role, is tasked with reevaluating the operational plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and its subcommittees serve as the primary oversight body for the military and defense establishment in executing war plans and achieving objectives. They receive weekly intelligence briefings detailing the progress of forces and achievements on the ground. In some instances, subcommittees receive more substantiated and accurate information than Cabinet members who convene for ad hoc decision discussions.

Katz, who has not shied away from confrontation with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, must address the prolonged nature of the Iron Swords War, now exceeding a year without achieving its stated objectives. The lengthy conflict has become a source of deep concern for many Israelis, with committee members often having to field inquiries on the issue and compare them with IDF responses.

“To date, IDF representatives in the committee have failed to provide satisfactory explanations for why they are not taking the necessary actions to decisively defeat the enemy, nor have they outlined clear plans for the future,” the letter concludes. “We therefore request your immediate intervention to address these questions and provide appropriate directives to the IDF. The goal must be to achieve a decisive victory and halt the unjustified risk to our soldiers’ lives.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.