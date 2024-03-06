More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hamas rejects UN report on Oct. 7 sexual violence

The terror group accused the U.N. of “demonization” • Hamas rejected the latest Israeli offer for temporary pause in the fighting, standing firm on its demand for a full IDF withdrawal.

Israelis protest calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza outside the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, March 5, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israelis protest calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza outside the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, March 5, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
(March 6, 2024 / JNS)

Hamas issued a statement on Tuesday rejecting a United Nations report released the previous day on the Gaza-based terrorist group’s sexual violence during the Oct. 7 massacre and the sexual abuse of hostages.

“We in Hamas strongly reject and condemn the report published by U.N. representative Premila Patten, which accuses the Palestinian resistance fighters of committing acts of rape and sexual violence on October 7,” the terrorist organization wrote.

The terror group called the report’s claims “baseless false accusations” which amounts to the “demonization of Hamas.”

“Patten’s claims clearly contradict what emerged from the testimonies of Israeli women about the good treatment they received from the resistance fighters, as well as the testimonies of Israeli hostages who were released—about the good treatment they received during their captivity in Gaza,” the statement reads.

According to the 24-page U.N. report, there is “clear and convincing” evidence that terrorists committed sexual violence, including rape, against hostages in Gaza, and “reasonable grounds” to conclude that terrorists raped and gang-raped Israeli women in multiple locations on Oct. 7.

“With respect to hostages, the mission team found clear and convincing information that some have been subjected to various forms of conflict-related sexual violence including rape and sexualized torture and sexualized cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” the report states, adding, “and it also has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing.”

At the Supernova music festival at Kibbutz Re’im and its environs, “there are reasonable grounds to believe that multiple incidents of sexual violence took place with victims being subjected to rape and/or gang rape, and then killed or killed while being raped,” the report stated. It added that there are also “reasonable grounds” to think that sexual violence, including rape, occurred on Road 232, on which people fled from the festival, and at Kibbutz Re’im, where they sought shelter.

“Reasonable grounds” was the “primary standard of proof” used in the report, it stated. It added that “clear and convincing” refers to “evidence rises above “reasonable grounds” yet falls below “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Nowhere in the report does it state that any of the detailed violence is true “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“Our conclusions are based on our own assessments of the credibility of witnesses, verification of sources and cross-referencing material,” said Pramila Patten, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence and conflict.

Patten’s team also found a pattern of victims, mostly women, found fully or partially naked, bound and shot across multiple locations that “may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence.”

The Mauritian barrister delivered her findings following a fact-finding mission to Israel last month.

After her visit, she acknowledged that she wasn’t able to sleep for a week after watching a video compilation of Hamas atrocities at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

Patten’s team, which included experts in the fields of law and medicine, conducted dozens of in-depth interviews with survivors and witnesses of the Oct. 7 attacks, freed hostages and first responders, in addition to reviewing some 5,000 photos and 50 hours of video footage.

The report mentions Hamas 10 times, while not directly implicating the terrorist group in the sexual violence, which it said would require a full investigation.

Hamas appears to reject latest Israeli ceasefire offer

Hamas on Wednesday appeared to reject the latest Israeli offer for a temporary pause in fighting in Gaza that would include the release of Israeli captives in exchange for the freeing of Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons.

The terrorist group stood firm on its demands for an end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, two conditions which Jerusalem rejects as they directly conflict with its stated war goals of defeating Hamas and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten Israel.

In a press statement, Hamas also called for displaced Gazans to be able to return to the north and for “provisions for the needs of our people.”

“The Hamas movement has shown the required flexibility with the aim of reaching an agreement requiring a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people,” the terror group said.

“The movement will continue to negotiate through mediator brothers to reach an agreement that fulfills the demands and interests of our people,” Hamas continued.

United Nations Hamas Defense and Security Terrorism
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
01:52
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David