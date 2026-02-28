Herzog hails Trump’s ‘historic and courageous’ strikes on Iran

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his decision to order military strikes aimed at removing the threat posed by the Iranian regime.

“Thank you, President Trump, the leader of the free world, for taking a historic and courageous decision,” Herzog wrote on X.

“I fully support you and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and your teams in this decision to launch a bold, combined operation against the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, which is responsible for decades of mass terror and murder around the world and aims to become a nuclear-armed state,” he continued.

“I sincerely hope that this operation will bring a historic change and a better future for the whole Middle East and the entire world.”

Herzog had a warning for those who threaten Israel, describing its citizens as “a strong nation.”

“No one can break our spirit,” he said.

Addressing Israeli forces, he added, “To the brave women and men of the IDF: I trust and support you. An entire nation stands behind you. May God bless you all, and may you all return home in peace.”

He thanked U.S. service members participating in the operation. “To the United States military servicemen and women conducting this noble mission: thank you. Our partnership is a true blessing, advancing hope, prosperity, and security. Together, we will prevail. May God bless you, and may you all return home in peace,” Herzog wrote.

The president expressed solidarity with other Middle Eastern countries targeted by Tehran and addressed the Iranian people directly, saying he hoped they would “soon be able to see a better future of freedom.”