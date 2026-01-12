Herzog, Japan’s FM discuss Gaza peace plan, hostage return

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosted Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu at his official residence in Jerusalem on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and implementing a peace plan for Gaza, the president’s spokesperson said.

Herzog emphasized the urgency of returning the last remaining Israeli hostage held in Gaza, Border Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili. The leaders discussed expanding cooperation in innovation, technology, science, security and tourism.

(Communicated by the President's Spokesperson)



Monday, 12 January 2026 / 23 Tevet 5786



*President Isaac Herzog Meets Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu*



Today, Monday, 12 January 2026, President Isaac Herzog met with Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Motegi… pic.twitter.com/g5VyOsOI5X — Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) January 12, 2026

The president welcomed Motegi as a “dear friend,” congratulating him on his second term as Tokyo’s top diplomat, having also served as foreign minister from 2019 to 2021.

“I believe now the circumstances are such that we can enhance for both nations our relations in so many spheres to impact both our economies—doing good in the world together,” Herzog said.

Herzog called for Japanese involvement in planning for a post-conflict Gaza, referencing the Trump administration peace initiative approved by the U.N. Security Council that aims to disarm Hamas.

“And of course, we believe that one thing has to be made clear: Terror is out of the question. We will fight terror, and all regional efforts that we are carrying out are aimed at dismantling the capabilities of terror and enabling a better future for the region,” the president continued.

Motegi expressed condolences for victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack and said Japan condemns Hamas, supports the terrorist group’s disarmament and is prepared to play an active role in implementing what he called the Comprehensive Plan.

Motegi, who is paying his first trip to Israel in four years and first since re-taking office on Oct. 21, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“The prime minister welcomed the foreign minister and members of the delegation on their visit to Israel and thanked them for their support,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “During the meeting, the two sides discussed continued cooperation between the countries and ways to address regional challenges.”

Sa’ar welcomed Motegi and his delegation to Jerusalem, saying, “We thank Japan, which since Oct. 7 has recognized Israel’s right to defend itself, has called for the unconditional release of our hostages and has imposed sanctions on Hamas leaders.

“We’ll work together to strengthen bilateral relations across all fields between our countries and nations,” Sa’ar said.