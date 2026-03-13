Hezbollah rocket hits Kibbutz Kabri, wounding two people

Hezbollah resumed rocket fire from Lebanon on Friday, scoring a direct hit in Kibbutz Kabri in the Western Galilee that lightly wounded two people, while Israeli air defenses intercepted an Iranian missile aimed at the central part of the country.

The missile launched toward the Jewish state came as Iran observed Al-Quds Day, an event held each year on the last Friday of Ramadan, used by Tehran to promote the destruction of Israel.

It came hours after fresh Israeli Air Force strikes across Iran and Lebanon. Both Iran and Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel, with an Iranian rocket wounding two people in the Israeli Bedouin town of Zarzir in the Lower Galilee.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would respond forcefully to the attacks by destroying Lebanon’s national infrastructure if the Lebanese government does not disarm the terrorist group.

Katz hosted a meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and the military’s top brass, after the IDF struck the Zrarieh Bridge over the Litani River in Southern Lebanon, used by Hezbollah to move its fighters and equipment between northern and southern positions.

“This is only the beginning, and the Lebanese government and the Lebanese state will pay an increasing price through damage to Lebanese national infrastructure that is used by Hezbollah terrorists,” Katz said.