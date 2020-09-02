Histadrut threatens general strike before Rosh Hashanah

Israel’s Histadrut Labor Federation unanimously approved on Tuesday a request by Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David to declare a labor dispute for the entire public sector in Israel.

The dispute was called after the Treasury announced that it would seek to reduce salaries for public-sector employees.

If the dispute is not resolved, the Histadrut can declare a general strike, which would effectively bring Israel to a halt.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.