Histadrut threatens general strike before Rosh Hashanah
Israeli labor federation declares a dispute after the Treasury announces pay cuts for all public-sector employees
Israel’s Histadrut Labor Federation unanimously approved on Tuesday a request by Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David to declare a labor dispute for the entire public sector in Israel.
The dispute was called after the Treasury announced that it would seek to reduce salaries for public-sector employees.
If the dispute is not resolved, the Histadrut can declare a general strike, which would effectively bring Israel to a halt.
This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.