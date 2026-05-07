Tel Aviv EAT festival marks 10th year on city beachfront
City says food fair reflects the metropolis’s spirit, offering public space for culture, connection and celebration amid challenging times.
Tel Aviv’s annual EAT Festival will return for its 10th edition on May 11–14, bringing a four-day culinary event to Charles Clore Park along the Mediterranean coast.
Organizers say the festival, Israel’s largest food event, will feature dozens of restaurants, street food vendors and chef-led kitchens offering a range of local and international dishes, alongside live music and cultural programming. The event aims to showcase the city’s food scene in a single, accessible venue.
Municipal officials said the festival is also intended to provide a shared public space focused on community and cultural life.
“Tel Aviv EAT is much more than a culinary event,” the municipality said ahead of the opening. “It reflects the Tel Aviv spirit that continues to innovate, create and celebrate life even during challenging times. Especially now, we choose to gather together by the sea and make room for joy, flavors and human connection.”