IDF Home Front Command chief hails work of Israeli emergency organizations
A forum was convened to discuss how to enhance cooperation for the protection of civilians during war and emergencies.
Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper, head of the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command, met on Wednesday at the National Emergency Management Authority headquarters in Ramle with representatives of emergency organizations, praising their “ability to act together, as one force, in real time.”
Among these groups were the Israel Police, the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority, and national emergency service Magen David Adom, the IDF said in a statement.
The meeting was held as a forum for mutual learning and joint lessons learned from “Operation Roaring Lion,” with the aim of strengthening the synchronization between the organizations, which constitute a central pillar in increasing readiness for emergencies, the military noted.
“The partnership between the Home Front Command and all emergency and rescue bodies is a cornerstone in the ability to protect the citizens of the State of Israel and provide them with a rapid, professional and life-saving response in times of emergency,” Klapper said.