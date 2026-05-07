El Al inaugurates world’s largest kosher airline food plant
The facility will be able to produce about 50,000 meals a day.
Israeli flag carrier El Al announced on Wednesday that it has inaugurated the largest kosher airline catering plant in the world.
The 14,000-square-meter (about 150,000-square-feet) site at Ben-Gurion International Airport is nearly twice the size of the previous decades-old one, and will enable the production of about 50,000 meals a day, the airline said.
“The new facility will allow us to expand the variety of meals served onboard, further improve product quality and elevate the culinary standard for El Al passengers,” the airline said in a statement.
Israeli carriers, led by El Al, are operating the vast majority of flights to and from Tel Aviv with service from all but about a dozen international airlines suspended as a result of regional tensions caused by the war with Iran.