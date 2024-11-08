How Israel’s veteran civilians returned to the front with Har Zion Unit

In the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas assault on Israel, which claimed thousands of civilian lives, hundreds of hostages, and thousands more injured, an extraordinary military unit emerged from civilian society.

The Har Zion 0710 Unit represents a unique phenomenon in modern military history: hundreds of Israelis aged over 45 years old, many decades past their military service, voluntarily returning to uniform to defend their nation in its hour of need.

From emergency to operation

While the concept was initially conceived following Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021, the unit’s actual formation occurred during Israel’s darkest hours following Oct. 7.

“The unit was established overnight, with hundreds of people bringing their all-terrain vehicles to the communities facing the Gaza Strip to assist in evacuating the wounded and fallen,” Tamar Rein Fishburn, a member of the unit’s command staff explained.

What began as a spontaneous response quickly evolved into an organized force, with experienced operators mobilizing for critical missions both within and around the Gaza Strip.

“We’ve developed capabilities for rapid deployment that can save lives,” Rein Fishburn explained. “Our teams can access areas conventional military vehicles can’t reach, allowing us to transport combat forces, facilitate rescue operations, and move essential equipment through challenging terrain.”

The unit now conducts specialized training exercises, including intensive field navigation using traditional paper maps, a tactical choice that ensures operational capability even when electronic systems are compromised.

Members of the Israel Defense Forces’ Har Zion Unit. Credit: YoSee Gamzoo Letova.

Beyond the battlefield

The unit’s impact resonates deeply through personal connections forged in critical moments. At a recent gathering, a young soldier who had been evacuated from Gaza by the unit shared a moving testimony: “When you see people who give of themselves with their civilian vehicles, and receive someone who could be my father’s age, sometimes even my grandfather’s age, and he is the one who shares the burden with me—this was very significant at all levels.”

These connections continue to multiply as the conflict enters new phases. During current operations in north Israel’s border with Lebanon, where the unit is conducting its second rotation, volunteers frequently reunite with reserve soldiers they transported in earlier deployments.

The personal dimensions deepen when unit members find themselves transporting nephews, family friends, or their children’s peers, transforming routine operations into deeply meaningful missions.

For Rein Fishburn, the journey to the unit came through personal tragedy. At 54, the former senior executive at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center never imagined returning to active military service.

Following the death of her brother, Major Aryeh Rein, in Gaza, she found herself drawn to a new calling. “If you had asked me a year ago what I’d be doing, returning at 54 to active reserve duty would have been the last thing on my mind,” she reflected. “After my brother’s death, I realized that what matters most now is taking an active part in addressing Israeli society’s challenges.”

A legacy of service

What sets this unit apart is its volunteer base—individuals who had been exempt from service for periods ranging from several years to decades.

“We have fighters who arrived as civilians at the site of the Nova music festival massacre on Oct. 7 and played crucial roles in rescue and evacuation operations there. Now they have the opportunity to continue contributing,” Rein Fishburn noted.

The unit’s influence reaches deep into family life. “We have families where both partners wanted to join the unit,” she added. “We have members currently serving while their children are in regular service or reserves,” she said.

Recent commander-level exercises have focused on developing comprehensive terrain knowledge and rapid response capabilities. “We’re building an operational picture that assists brigade and battalion commanders in the field,” Rein Fishburn explained.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Har Zion Unit on the Israel-Lebanon border. Credit: YoSee Gamzoo Letova.

Today, the Har Zion Unit operates across multiple fronts. Its strength lies not just in its operational abilities but also in the maturity and judgment of its members. “The unit operates under strict safety protocols and benefits from having experienced members,” Rein Fishburn explained.

As the conflict has evolved, so too has the unit’s role. Beyond emergency response, they now support humanitarian aid convoys and provide crucial mobility support across various operating theaters.

“Wherever the unit operates, it receives enormous appreciation and respect,” Rein Fishburn said. “The demand for our capabilities is increasing, and the potential inherent in these capabilities continues to grow.”

The Har Zion Unit represents more than just a military innovation—it exemplifies Israel’s civilian response to crisis, where age becomes irrelevant in the face of national need.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.