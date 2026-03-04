IAF F-35 shoots down Iranian jet over Tehran

An Israeli Air Force F-35 “Adir” stealth fighter shot down an Iranian Air Force YAK-130 warplane over Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The incident marks the first time an F-35 “Adir” fighter jet has downed a manned aircraft in combat, according to the IDF.

It was also reportedly the first Israeli air-to-air engagement with a manned enemy plane in more than 40 years. The last such encounter occurred in 1985, when Israeli F-15s shot down two Syrian MiG-23s over Lebanon.

The IDF published audio of a conversation between IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and the pilot, in which Bar tells him that “the historic shootdown over the Tehran skies is a testament to the strength of the Israeli Air Force and to your personal determination,” adding that “the next mission is already awaiting you.”