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IAF hits Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran

The leadership headquarters was “one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran” and spanned several streets.

Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff

IAF hits Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran

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An Israeli Air Force fighter jet during "Operation Roaring Lion" against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 3, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 3, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

The Israeli Air Force overnight Monday struck a Tehran compound used by the Iranian regime’s most senior officials, the military announced on Tuesday.

As part of the aerial assault “in the heart of Tehran,” Israeli jets dropped many munitions on the headquarters, which it said was “one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran” and spanned several streets.

The strike was aimed at dismantling facilities within the compound, including Iran’s Presidential Office and the building of the Supreme National Security Council, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“In addition, the gathering site of the regime’s most senior forum responsible for security decision-making was targeted, as well as the institution for training Iranian military officers and additional key regime infrastructure,” the statement continued.

The regime’s senior leadership and security officials frequented the compound, “from which they conducted situational assessments regarding Iran’s nuclear program and advanced the plan for the destruction of the State of Israel,” according to the IDF.

The compound “housed infrastructure used to manage attacks against the State of Israel, as well as to direct and finance the regime’s terrorist proxies,” and the strike “further degrades the functional continuity of the regime’s command and control systems,” the statement added.

In a separate strike in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon, the IDF targeted “a senior commander of the Iranian terror regime,” according to an initial statement. No additional details were provided by the military.

On Monday night, the IDF completed waves of strikes targeting a series of Iranian regime assets, including internal security forces responsible for suppressing protests and a state broadcaster.

Meanwhile, airstrikes on the regime’s missile launchers, aerial defense systems and live fire arrays expanded Israeli-U.S. aerial superiority in Tehran and across western Iran, the IDF announced.

The IAF struck “dozens of Iranian terrorist regime headquarters in the heart of Tehran” throughout the day on Monday, according to the statement.

The IAF targeted “headquarters, bases and regional command centers of the Iranian terrorist regime’s internal security bodies,” the military said, noting the governmental bodies were responsible for suppressing anti-regime protests “through violent measures and civilian arrests.”

A firefighter stands on rubble near Niloufar Square in Tehran during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic, March 2, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
A firefighter stands on rubble near Niloufar Square in Tehran during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic, March 2, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

Another airstrike “dismantled” the Islamic Republic’s state broadcasting complex in the Iranian capital, the IDF said in a separate statement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) corporation “called for the destruction of the State of Israel and for the use of nuclear weapons,” according to the military. In addition, IRIB “led directly to the repression of the Iranian population and the spreading of lies to the public.”

Kamal Panahasi, the IDF’s Farsi spokesman, noted that the Iranian state broadcaster “long portrayed regime opponents as instigators of unrest while glorifying security forces as national heroes.” Panahasi added: “This institution has reached the end of its path.”

In addition, the IDF struck more than 10 additional Intelligence Ministry command centers. Israeli airstrikes also hit “numerous” headquarters of the Quds Force—the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps branch responsible for extraterritorial operations and providing support to terror proxies throughout the region like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

“In addition, the Israeli Air Force continued striking surface-to-surface missile launchers, sites used for the production of weapons for Iranian forces, and other IRGC Air Force sites,” the military said.

The strikes “further degrade the Iranian terrorist regime,” it noted, adding that Jerusalem would “continue to target the systems and operatives of the Iranian terrorist regime wherever they operate.”

In one mission, the IAF “struck and thwarted” operatives of the Iranian regime’s air defense array “as they attempted to operate systems against the IDF,” the military stated, adding that it would “not allow the Iranian terrorist regime to target Israeli Air Force aircraft.”

“The Israeli Air Force continues to strike Iranian ballistic missile launchers and fire array sites that target IAF aircraft,” it said.

On Monday, the IDF announced that IAF jets had dropped a total of some 2,500 munitions on more than 600 targets in the Islamic Republic since the start of its “Operation Roaring Lion” on Saturday.

Since Saturday morning, the IAF targeted some 20 sites affiliated with Tehran’s security establishment, more than 150 ballistic missile launchers and over 200 air defense systems.

The Israeli and U.S. militaries carried out preemptive airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic on Saturday morning to neutralize the threat posed by Tehran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening shot of the air campaign that Washington dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.”

Through cooperation with the United States, Iran’s air defenses were knocked out in a shorter time than during Israel’s June 2025 “Operation Rising Lion,” when aerial superiority was declared about 48 hours into the fighting.

Iran IDF Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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