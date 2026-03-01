IDF chief stresses tight US coordination ahead of ‘Roaring Lion’

Israeli Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Hatzerim Airbase ahead of “Operation Roaring Lion,” the military said on Sunday, emphasizing close coordination with American forces in remarks to air and ground crews.

“We are operating in close cooperation with our most important partner—the United States of America,” Zamir said, citing active coordination with U.S. Central Command and its air component, AFCENT. “There is undoubtedly tremendous force here,” he added.

Zamir, accompanied by Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and Hatzerim base commander Brig. Gen. R., assessed Israeli Air Force readiness following dozens of briefings and operational discussions in preparation for the campaign’s opening salvo.

The chief of staff pointed to Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025 as a demonstration of the IAF’s capabilities, and expressed confidence that crews would “strike their targets and carry out their missions with great excellence” once ordered to act.

“The people of Israel look to the Israeli Air Force with great pride,” Zamir said. “With that pride also comes great hope.”

Israel and the United States launched a joint military operation against Iran on Saturday morning, with opening strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at his compound in Tehran.