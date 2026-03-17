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News   Israel News

IDF issues evacuation warning for Southern Lebanon, including Tyre, Nabatieh

The renewed notice came as elements of the IDF’s 36th Armored Division were deployed to Lebanon’s south.

Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF issues evacuation warning for Southern Lebanon, including Tyre, Nabatieh

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Israeli soldiers operating against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, February 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers operating against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, February 2025. Credit: IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday issued an “urgent warning” to all Lebanese noncombatants to evacuate north of the Zahrani River, including residents of major cities like Tyre, Nabatieh and dozens of villages.

“Hezbollah’s terrorist activities are forcing the Israel Defense Forces to act forcefully against it in the area, and it does not intend to harm you,” stated Col. Avichay Adraee of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. “We once again urge you to evacuate.”

“Anyone who is near Hezbollah members, its facilities or its combat means is putting their life in danger,” the military spokesman added.

It was the second time the IDF had issued such a warning, having first done so on March 12.

Tuesday’s renewed notice came as elements of the IDF’s 36th Armored Division were deployed to Lebanon’s south to carry out “limited and targeted ground operations” to expand its forward defense posture.

The 36th joined the 91st “Galilee” Division, as Israel continues efforts to “remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel,” according to a statement on Tuesday morning.

Middle East IDF Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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