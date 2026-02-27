IDF slays terrorists exiting tunnel in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces killed several terrorists in separate incidents in the northern and southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the military said.

In the south, Israeli troops identified several armed terrorists who emerged from the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah, in violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement on Friday.

Shortly thereafter, “the troops alongside the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated some of the terrorists in order to remove the threat,” the IDF said.

In response to the violation, the IDF carried out several precision strikes overnight Friday against armed Hamas terrorists in the Rafah area.

In northern Gaza, several Palestinian terrorists approached troops in the Yellow Line area, posing a threat. The IAF in response struck several of the terrorists to remove the threat, the Israeli military continued.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the army added.