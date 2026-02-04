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News   Israel News

IDF soldier wounded by terrorist gunfire in Gaza Strip

The attack took place near the ceasefire-designated Yellow Line in northern Gaza.

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers from the 16th Brigade operate east of the Yellow Line in northern Gaza in this undated photo released on Jan. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers from the 16th Brigade operate east of the Yellow Line in northern Gaza in this undated photo released on Jan. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 4, 2026 / JNS)

An Israel Defense Forces reservist was seriously wounded by terrorist fire in northern Gaza on Tuesday night, in what the military called a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas.

The attack occurred during “operational activity near the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip,” the IDF said on Wednesday, adding that the soldier was evacuated to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

The Yellow Line is a demarcation established by the IDF as part of the U.S.-brokered truce with Hamas that went into effect in October.

Upon identifying the source of the fire, IDF armored units and Israeli Air Force aircraft carried out precise strikes in the area.

The incident occurred in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, near the cemetery where the body of slain Israeli hostage Ran Gvili was discovered last week, Ynet reported.

On Tuesday, the IDF revealed that troops operating in the southern Strip found over 100 mortar shells, several rockets and other weapons hidden inside blankets and sacks marked as UNRWA humanitarian aid.

Israeli troops operating in northern Gaza on Monday eliminated four terrorists adjacent to the Yellow Line. The terrorists had approached troops, posing an imminent threat to them, according to the IDF.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff on Jan. 14 announced the start of Phase 2 of the Trump administration’s 20-point plan, which seeks to shift “from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction” of Hamas and Gaza.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Terrorism
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