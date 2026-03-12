IDF soldiers foil ramming, shooting attack in Judea and Samaria

Israel Defense Forces soldiers killed two terrorists, who tried to carry out a ramming and shooting attack at Tapuach Junction in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli army said on Thursday.

Soldiers stationed at the scene fired back, neutralizing the perpetrators and no injuries were reported, the IDF said.

The Israel Police said that it is investigating whether a stabbing attack in Ramat Gan earlier in the day had an ideological motive.

An assailant stabbed a 47-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, on Bialik Street of the central Israeli city, the police said.

Police and Border Police officers, who were dispatched to the area, found a 20-year-old suspect from Jatt, an Israeli-Arab local council southeast of Haifa. The suspect is being questioned, police said.

The Hebrew-language publication Ynet reported that the victim is a lawyer and chairman of the municipal religious council. Eyewitnesses said that they heard the assailant shouting “Allahu akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic), Makor Rishon reported.