IDF strikes Hezbollah funding apparatus assets

Israeli Air Force jets on Monday carried out a wave of strikes targeting a Lebanese association used by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group to fund its weapons and operatives, the army said on Tuesday.

Funds provided by the Al-Quard Al-Hassan group enabled Hezbollah “to purchase weapons and weapon production materials, and to pay terrorist salaries to support their terror activities,” the IDF stated.

The IAF strikes were carried out “to further deepen Hezbollah’s military degradation, this is following the IDF’s strikes against the association’s assets last week,” according to the military statement on Tuesday.

צה"ל השלים גל תקיפות נוסף נגד נכסי אגודת "אלקרצ' אלחסן" של את ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה: כ-30 נכסים של האגודה הותקפו בשבוע האחרון



מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר בהכוונת אמ"ן, השלימו אתמול סדרת תקיפות נוספת נגד נכסים ומחסני כספים של אגודת "אלקרצ׳ אלחסן", ששימשו למימון הפעילות של ארגון הטרור… pic.twitter.com/N4P1RQXnQV — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 10, 2026

The IDF noted that while Al-Quard Al-Hassan’s activities pose “a blatant threat to the people of Israel,” Hezbollah has also used the association to exploit Lebanon’s financial crisis and rebuild its military capabilities.

“The terrorist organization aggravates the crisis, taking advantage of the population’s weak socioeconomic position to deepen the population’s dependency and shore up its military presence,” the statement said.

“The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist group as a result of the terrorist organization’s decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel,” concluded the military.

Hezbollah began firing missiles and UAVs at the Jewish state on March 2, in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He was slain by an Israeli Air Force strike on his Tehran compound in the opening shot of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” on Feb. 28.

In response to the terror organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, ceasefire deal, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah, in addition to ordering IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Lebanon to halt cross-border fire.

תוך עשר דקות ובפעם הרביעית היום: צה"ל תקף את המשגר ממנו נורו הרקטות לעבר צפון הארץ לפני זמן קצר pic.twitter.com/7EVtvP72NH — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 9, 2026

Soldiers of the 401st Brigade are operating in Southern Lebanon “as part of the forward defense posture aimed at thwarting terrorist infrastructure,” according to an IDF statement on Monday.

In one operation in the area, the troops discovered a Hezbollah rocket launcher that had been used to fire rockets toward Israeli territory, the military said. The soldiers were said to have dismantled the launcher.

In addition, the IDF “struck and eliminated” a Hezbollah operative who had used the launcher to attack the Jewish state, according to the army.

Sa’ar meets U.N. Lebanon coordinator

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the U.N.'s special coordinator for Lebanon, on Monday that “over the past week there have been more attacks against Israel from Lebanese territory than from Iran.”

“I stated that Hezbollah joined the war following Iranian pressure, as it did on Oct. 8th,” the top diplomat told Hennis-Plasschaert during the Jerusalem meeting, in reference to the terrorist group’s cross-border assaults in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel’s south.

Sa’ar said he had “detailed our decision not to evacuate our residents from northern communities this time, and stressed our commitment to protect them.”

Met with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon @JeanineHennis in Jerusalem.

I stated that Hezbollah joined the war following Iranian pressure, as it did on Oct. 8th. They did it again against the interest of Lebanon.

Over the past week there have been more attacks against Israel… pic.twitter.com/WGCTG6hWbA — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 9, 2026

The deployment of IDF soldiers to Southern Lebanon is “critical for preventing an invasion of Hezbollah’s ground forces and attacks against Israeli citizens and communities,” Sa’ar said, noting that weakening the terror group is in Jerusalem and Beirut’s mutual interest.

“Hezbollah initiated an attack against us,” Sa’ar told the envoy, “and no member of the international community is acting to stop it besides us.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Beirut on Saturday that if it fails to uphold the truce, which requires it to disarm Hezbollah, its aggression “will bring catastrophic consequences upon Lebanon.”

“It is time for you, too, to take your destiny into your hands,” he told the Lebanese government, declaring that “in any case,” Jerusalem will do “everything necessary to protect our communities and our citizens.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday accused Hezbollah and Iran of working to “collapse” the Lebanese state and expressed his openness to holding “direct negotiations” with Israel, per AFP.

“Whoever launched those missiles wanted to bring about the collapse of the Lebanese state, plunging it into aggression and chaos ... all for the sake of the Iranian regime’s calculations,” he told European officials.

Aoun’s in his proposal called for “establishing a full truce” with the Jewish state, “logistical support” for the Lebanese Armed Forces to disarm Hezbollah, and direct talks under international auspices.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi previously said Hezbollah’s “unlawful activities,” including a “blatant” drone attack on a U.K. military base on Cyprus, defied the will the Lebanese people.

“We will not allow Lebanon to be turned into a platform for Iranian agendas,” Beirut’s top diplomat had tweeted on Sunday evening.

Smoke trails from missiles fired by Hezbollah terrorists toward Israel are seen over Southern Lebanon, March 8, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

However, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary group, Mohamed Raad, vowed on Monday night that the terrorist organization would defend its existence “whatever the cost”, saying Hezbollah had “no other option to preserve honor, pride and dignity than the option of resistance.”

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa—a former Al Qaeda terrorist known also as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani—came out in support of his Lebanese counterpart’s plan, stating, “We stand alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in disarming Hezbollah,” according to the AFP report.

Hezbollah fired artillery shells into Syria overnight on Monday, Syrian state media reported. Syrian officials said artillery shells fired from Lebanon impacted near the village of Serghaya, west of Damascus.

The Syrian Armed Forces accused the Iranian-backed terror group of targeting its military positions near the border, telling state media its soldiers have identified Hezbollah reinforcements in the area.

Since Hezbollah joined the Iranian regime’s war on U.S. assets, Israel and regional countries on March 2, the IDF has struck more than 600 terrorist targets across the Land of the Cedars “from the air, sea and ground,” according to military data released on Sunday afternoon.

As part of the campaign, the IDF has carried out several dozens of strikes in the Beirut area, including five in the capital’s suburbs of Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold, the military said on Sunday.