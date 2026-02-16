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News   Israel News

IDF slays Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon

The IDF separately attacked several Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists gathered in the Majdal Anjar area, about 25 miles east of Beirut.

JNS Staff
An IAF “Adir” (F-35I) fighter jet during the “Blue Flag” international aerial training exercise at Ovda Airbase about 25 miles north of Eilat, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
An IAF “Adir” (F-35I) fighter jet during the “Blue Flag” international aerial training exercise at Ovda Airbase about 25 miles north of Eilat, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Feb. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday killed two Hezbollah operatives in southeastern Lebanon in response to the Iranian-backed terrorist army’s “repeated violations” of the truce, the military said.

The first strike in Hanin, in the Bint Jbeil District, targeted “a terrorist who took part in attempts to rebuild Hezbollah terror infrastructure.

“The terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF said in the Monday morning statement.

In a separate statement on Monday evening, the IDF said it “struck and eliminated a terrorist who operated to rehabilitate Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Tallouseh in Southern Lebanon.

“The terrorist operated as a local representative of the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” according to the military, which said the operative “was responsible for the connection between the terror organization and the civilians in the area on military and financial matters, and operated to seize private assets for terrorist purposes.

The military statement noted that over the past week, Israeli soldiers operating under the 91st “Galilee” Division killed four terrorists who attempted to reestablish Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

On Sunday evening, the IDF struck several Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists gathered in the Majdal Anjar area, about 25 miles east of Beirut near the Syrian border.

A Lebanese security source told Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hadath broadcaster that four people were killed in the IDF strike on a vehicle near Majdal Anjar. Other reports said the car had been traveling toward Syria.

Late on Saturday, the Israeli military struck Hezbollah arms storage facilities and rocket launchers as the Iranian terror proxy is continuing to rebuild “military” infrastructure in Lebanon to target the Jewish state.

The terrorist sites that were hit “constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the IDF stated, adding that it would “continue to operate to remove any threat” to Israelis.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terrorist assault on southern Israel, opening a second front along the northern border that lasted until a truce took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Under the U.S.-brokered deal, Hezbollah was required to demilitarize, beginning in areas adjacent to the border, with the Lebanese Armed Forces tasked with establishing a monopoly on arms in the country.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in a Jan. 8 statement said that while Beirut’s efforts were “an encouraging beginning,” they were “far from sufficient” given Hezbollah’s ongoing Iran-aided rearmament efforts.

“The ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Lebanon states clearly, Hezbollah must be fully disarmed. This is imperative for Israel’s security and Lebanon’s future,” Jerusalem said.

Middle East IDF Hezbollah Defense and Security Terrorism
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