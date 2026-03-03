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News   Israel News

IDF’s opening shot against Iran killed ’40 of the most important people’ in 40 seconds

“We are not finished,” said Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate,

Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF’s opening shot against Iran killed ’40 of the most important people’ in 40 seconds

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Incoming OC Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder speaks during a change-of-command ceremony at the IDF Intelligence Directorate headquarters in Glilot, near Tel Aviv, Aug. 21, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Incoming OC Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder speaks during a change-of-command ceremony at the IDF Intelligence Directorate headquarters in Glilot, near Tel Aviv, Aug. 21, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

The Israeli Air Force’s opening airstrike against the Islamic Republic on Saturday killed “more than 40 of the most important people in Iran” in only 40 seconds, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Directorate, revealed on Monday night.

“We are not finished,” Binder told commanders and soldiers during a situational assessment at the Intelligence Directorate’s headquarters.

“We could tactically surprise them, beginning at an unexpected hour and catching our enemies mid-gatherings,” he stated. “In 40 seconds, we eliminated more than 40 of the most important people in Iran.”

“You must continue to set these targets and mark them,” Binder told the directorate. “Just last night we achieved another such accomplishment, and we intend to add to the list every day.”

The Military Intelligence Directorate head said that “looking at the past two years of war,” the Jewish state has sent “a very clear message” to its enemies that “there is no place where we will not find them.”

“Anyone who chooses to engage in such actions against the State of Israel, against the residents of the State of Israel, against our future here, we will find them, and we will eliminate them,” Binder vowed.

The Israeli and U.S. militaries carried out preemptive airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic on Saturday morning to neutralize the threat posed by Tehran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening shot of the air campaign that Jerusalem dubbed “Operation Roaring Lion.”

As of Monday, IAF fighter jets have dropped a total of some 2,500 munitions on over 600 regime targets in the Islamic Republic.

Iran IDF Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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