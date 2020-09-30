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News   Israel News

In first, Israeli and Emirati singers release duet

“Hello, friend,” featuring Israel’s Elkana Martziano and the UAE’s Walid Aljassim conveys a message of peace between the two countries.

Sep. 30, 2020
UAE's Walid Aljassim and Israel's Elkana Martziano collaborate in a new song of peace. Source: YouTube/Screenshot.
UAE’s Walid Aljassim and Israel’s Elkana Martziano collaborate in a new song of peace. Source: YouTube/Screenshot.

In another sign of the warming ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, following the Sept. 15 signing of the Abraham Accords, singers from both countries came together for a first-of-its-kind duet.

Appropriately titled “Hello, friend,” the duet—featuring Israel’s Elkana Martziano and the UAE’s Walid Aljassim—was the brainchild of the two singers’ musical managers and was released on Wednesday.

Martziano is the winner of the third season of the Israeli version of “The Voice.” Aljassim has a huge following in the UAE, where he sings many of the country’s most beloved musical numbers.

The song, written by Israeli hit-makers Doron Medalie and Henree, includes Hebrew, Arabic and English lyrics, and seeks to convey a message of peace between the two countries.

The video, directed by Uzi George, was filmed partially in Israel and partially in Dubai.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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