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Iranian missile wounds two in Galilee as IAF strikes Iran and Lebanon

Israeli Air Force jets carried out several waves of attacks simultaneously in Tehran, Shiraz and Ahvaz aimed at degrading key capabilities of the regime.

Mar. 13, 2026
JNS Staff

Iranian missile wounds two in Galilee as IAF strikes Iran and Lebanon

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IAF Jet
An Israeli Air Force F-16 “Barak” fighter jet on its way to Iran, in a photo published on March 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.

As the Israeli Air Force conducted extensive strikes on hundreds of military targets in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, two people sustained moderate wounds and dozens of others were lightly injured on Thursday when an Iranian missile struck the Israeli Bedouin town of Zarzir in the Lower Galilee.

Thirty-nine casualties from the overnight missile strike in Zarzir were brought to Clalit Health Services’ HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, including a 34-year-old woman who was hit by shrapnel and a 50-year-old man who suffered blast injuries, the hospital said. Among the injured were 17 children.

Hospital officials said most of the injuries were minor, including shrapnel wounds to the limbs, blast injuries and smoke inhalation. Thirty-four of the injured were treated in the emergency department and later discharged, it said.

Strikes on Iran

The Israeli military said on Friday morning it had carried out extensive strikes on Iranian military infrastructure over the past 24 hours, targeting more than 200 sites across the country. It added that in Lebanon, some 70 Hezbollah targets were struck, including the IRGC Air Force headquarters in Beirut.

The strikes come on day 14 of the war against Tehran and its regional proxies, which began on Feb. 28 when Washington and Jerusalem launched a preemptive strike on Iranian military and nuclear targets.

According to the IDF, Israeli Air Force jets, guided by Military Intelligence, carried out several waves of attacks simultaneously in Tehran, Shiraz and Ahvaz aimed at degrading key capabilities of the Iranian regime.

In Shiraz in southern Iran, Israeli aircraft struck a subterranean facility used to manufacture and store ballistic missiles.

The underground site was used to produce and store missiles “which were set to be launched toward the State of Israel,” the military said.

In Tehran, the IDF said it targeted several installations belonging to the Islamic Republic’s air-defense array, including a key base, as well as facilities used to manufacture weapons systems, air-defense components and ballistic missile parts.

In Ahvaz in western Iran, Israeli aircraft struck several headquarters belonging to Iranian regime bodies, including command centers of the IRGC ground forces and Iran’s internal security forces.

Dozens of Iranian soldiers had been operating at the targeted headquarters, which was used to coordinate attacks on Israel and other countries in the region, the IDF said.

The strikes were part of what the military described as an effort to deepen the damage to the Iranian regime’s core military infrastructure and capabilities.

Strikes on Hezbollah

At the same time, the IDF carried out large-scale strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut’s Dahieh district after the Lebanese terrorist group fired projectiles toward Israel.

Within 30 minutes, Israeli aircraft struck 10 Hezbollah headquarters in the area, including intelligence facilities, a command center belonging to the Radwan Force commando unit and additional operational sites.

The military said dozens of Hezbollah operatives were killed while preparing rocket launches toward Israel and that multiple launchers ready to fire were destroyed.

In total, around 70 Hezbollah targets were struck, including weapons storage sites, operational headquarters, key operatives and a facility linked to the IRGC Air Force in Beirut.

The IDF said it would continue operating against Hezbollah following the group’s decision to attack Israel “on behalf of the Iranian regime.”

“The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.

Iran IDF Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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