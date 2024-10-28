Iron Beam laser interceptor gets massive boost towards final phase

In a significant advancement toward completing its high-powered laser interception system, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced Monday morning the signing of a $550 million deal to expand its laser-defense capabilities through the Iron Beam program, partnering with lead developer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Elbit Systems.

Defense Ministry Director General Major General (Ret.) Eyal Zamir signed the procurement order Sunday evening to scale up serial production of Israel’s first domestically developed laser-based interception system. The agreement between the ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and the defense contractors will substantially accelerate production rates to meet ambitious deployment timelines.

The Iron Beam system represents a cutting-edge ground-based laser- defense platform designed to counter various aerial threats, including rockets, mortar shells, unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles. The project, spearheaded by the DDR&D’s research unit, in collaboration with Rafael and Elbit Systems, has demonstrated exceptional interception capabilities during extensive testing. The system is poised to enhance Israel’s multi-layered defense architecture, working in tandem with the Iron Dome system, which is a rocket-based interceptor, while offering significant cost advantages per interception.

In a recent interview with Israel Hayom conducted before the Iranian attack, Rafael Chairman Dr. Yuval Steinitz revealed that the Iron Beam system would achieve operational status within approximately one year, with capabilities to neutralize threats well beyond Israel’s borders. Steinitz noted that Israel stands on the brink of a revolutionary shift in threat interception, describing capabilities that seem drawn from science fiction, but are rapidly becoming operational reality.

“Since the war began, the Defense Ministry has authorized hundreds of contracts worth billions of dollars to bolster domestic defense production and strengthen IDF capabilities,” Zamir said. “Our primary objective has been to reduce external dependencies while reinforcing Israeli industry. The Iron Beam contract stands among our most crucial agreements, marking the dawn of a new era in warfare—the age of laser defense. The first ground-based laser system, developed through collaboration between DDR&D, major defense contractors and startup companies, will enter operational service within a year. This deal ensures accelerated deployment of multiple additional laser systems.”

DDR&D head Brigadier General (Ret.) Dr. Danny Gold emphasized the system’s significance, saying, “Iron Beam exemplifies the exceptional expertise of our defense industries under DDR&D leadership, combining innovative thinking with robust execution capabilities. Our achievement of global technological leadership in battlefield applications stems from successful collaboration between established defense companies and startup enterprises. Iron Beam will complement Iron Dome, creating an enhanced defensive shield against rockets, missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles and emerging threats through the combination of laser and missile-based interception systems.”

Rafael CEO Yoav Har-Even issued the following statement: “Rafael takes pride in leading the development of the world’s first advanced high-powered laser-interception system. Following extensive research, development, breakthrough innovations in laser technology and comprehensive testing that validated the system’s effectiveness, Iron Beam is approaching operational readiness. This implementation represents a crucial advancement in Israel’s air-defense capabilities. Iron Beam will join Iron Dome and David’s Sling in providing superior protection for Israel’s citizens through revolutionary technology and exceptional performance.”

The contract-signing ceremony, held at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, included DDR&D head Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Danny Gold, Rafael CEO Yoav Har-Even, Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezalel (Butzi) Machlis, Ministry Chief Financial Officer CPA Dekel Cohen, Defense System Legal Adviser Attorney Itay Ophir and additional senior officials.

Machlis said, “The technologies developed at Elbit and incorporated into Iron Beam represent a quantum leap in defensive capabilities against diverse threats. Our management and workforce take pride in contributing to Israel’s security through pioneering strategic systems. The development and integration of laser technology into this national defense initiative marks another crucial milestone in advancing Elbit Systems’ capabilities, revolutionizing the nature of defense and combat operations for a new era.”

Originally appeared in Israel Hayom.