Ishay Ribo halts US tour over Iran war fears
The Israeli singer canceled his American trip, citing tensions with Iran and concern about being stranded abroad.
Israeli singer-songwriter Ishay Ribo has canceled a planned U.S. concert tour amid heightened tensions with Iran, Ynet reported on Tuesday.
Ribo and his band turned back at Ben Gurion Airport before departure, citing fears that an expansion of regional hostilities could leave them stranded abroad for an extended period.
In a message to U.S. ticket holders, Ribo said the shows were postponed due to the high level of alert in Israel, and said he felt it was right to remain in the country with his family during “sensitive moments like these”.
No new dates for the tour were immediately announced.