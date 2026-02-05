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News   Israel News

Israel blasts ‘Al Jazeera’ terror-linked forum

The event in Qatar will bring together “proponents of the darkest school of thought in modern political history,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said.

JNS Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to reporters at the Ritz Hotel in Istanbul as he meets Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Jan. 30, 2026. Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to reporters at the Ritz Hotel in Istanbul as he meets Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Jan. 30, 2026. Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images.
(Feb. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry sharply criticized the upcoming Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, describing it in an X post on Thursday as a “gathering of jihadists and their support staff.”

The ministry’s statement singled out participants including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, calling them “proponents of the darkest school of thought in modern political history.”

The 17th Al Jazeera Forum, scheduled for Feb. 7–9, is set to focus on “The Palestinian Cause and the Regional Balance of Power in the Context of an Emerging Multipolar World.”

The program description on the forum website uses language similar to that used by Hamas, including references to “genocide” in Gaza and the “Palestinian resistance.” It makes no mention of the terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023, killing and kidnapping spree in southern Israel that led to the recent Gaza war.

Middle East Iran Hamas Gaza Strip Terrorism
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