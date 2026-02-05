Israel blasts ‘Al Jazeera’ terror-linked forum

Israel’s Foreign Ministry sharply criticized the upcoming Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, describing it in an X post on Thursday as a “gathering of jihadists and their support staff.”

The ministry’s statement singled out participants including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, calling them “proponents of the darkest school of thought in modern political history.”

Welcome to The @AlJazeera Forum, a select gathering of jihadists and their support staff. You can hear US sanctioned haters like @FranceskAlbs and Foreign Minister @araghchi of the state sponsor of terror, Iran.



Come dialogue with terror mastermind Khaled Mashal and other… pic.twitter.com/8yMMfqjKHh — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) February 5, 2026

The 17th Al Jazeera Forum, scheduled for Feb. 7–9, is set to focus on “The Palestinian Cause and the Regional Balance of Power in the Context of an Emerging Multipolar World.”

The program description on the forum website uses language similar to that used by Hamas, including references to “genocide” in Gaza and the “Palestinian resistance.” It makes no mention of the terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023, killing and kidnapping spree in southern Israel that led to the recent Gaza war.