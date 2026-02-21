More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

J’lem decries mock death sentence to Israel effigy at Andorra carnival

A doll whose head was marked with the Star of David was hung, shot and burned at a traditional festival in the small European state.

Feb. 21, 2026
JNS Staff

J’lem decries mock death sentence to Israel effigy at Andorra carnival

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
An effigy representing Israel is hung, shot and burned during an annual carnival in Andorra on Feb. 16, 2026. Source: X.
An effigy representing Israel is hung, shot and burned during an annual carnival in Andorra on Feb. 16, 2026. Source: X.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned a carnival in the independent principality of Andorra that displayed and burned an effigy that represented the State of Israel.

The ministry described the display as “grotesque,” saying it serves the “normalization of hatred and a dangerous echo of the darkest chapters of Jewish history. We expect clear condemnation from the Andorran authorities and concrete action to ensure that such incitement has no place in Andorra.”

Andorra is the sixth-smallest state in Europe, bordered by France and Spain.

It holds an annual Encamp Carnival event funded and authorized by the government, and traditionally includes political satires. The carnival stages a mock trial in which an effigy is found guilty, hung and burned in front of a crowd.

On Monday, this year’s blue and white effigy had both hands tied and its head marked with the Star of David.

It was hung, shot and burned in front of the festival’s attendees, Ynet reported.

The Jewish community in Andorra of 160 members was dismayed, saying that it was the first time that the carnival incorporated unequivocally antisemitic messages.

“This is a ceremony they hold every year, a kind of carnival where they mock many things. This time, they took a doll and dressed it in the colors of the Israeli flag—with a Star of David on its face. They hung the doll on a rope, put it on trial, and sentenced it to death, which was carried out by shooting and burning the doll. This is completely unacceptable,” Ynet cited Esther Pujol, one of the Jews who live in Andorra, as saying.

“I called the speaker of Parliament of Andorra, and he was shocked and told me it was unacceptable. What makes it worse is that the mayor and members of the city council participated in this ceremony,” she continued.

The U.S. embassy in Madrid reacted to the scenes in Andorra on Friday, tweeting in Spanish that it stands with the local Jewish community.

“Acts of this kind risk normalizing antisemitism and undermine religious freedom. We appreciate the apology from the organizers and call for zero tolerance toward hate. The United States stands firmly against antisemitism and hatred in all its forms, and reaffirms its commitment to protecting Jewish life around the world,” the embassy tweeted.

U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner retweeted the Madrid embassy’s message, reiterating his country’s firm stand with Andorra’s Jewish community.

Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin