Israel mulls delaying school year amid tensions in north

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has in recent days begun holding talks with the heads of the local municipalities in the north regarding the possibility that the school year will not start on Sept. 1 due to the ongoing tensions with Hezbollah.

It is unclear if the talks are the result of a new assessment regarding the possibility of an escalation, or just a preparatory step to make sure Israel is ready for any scenario.

A decision not to send back children to school would also mean that tens of thousands of displaced residents of northern communities would continue to stay in hotels in central Israel into the fall.

The dialogue with authority heads has been going on for several days to lay the necessary budgetary framework.

If the school year is indeed delayed in the north due to security constraints, significant budgetary solutions would be required. According to the PMO, “As per the Prime Minister’s directive, we are preparing for any scenario according to the instructions of the security forces and in coordination with the heads of the municipalities.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.