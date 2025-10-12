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News   Israel News

Israel prepares grand welcome for Trump’s arrival

Ben-Gurion Airport gets facelift as round-the-clock preparations continue.

Oct. 12, 2025
Lilach Shoval
Trump, Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 23, 2017. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.

The Israeli Defense Ministry put finishing touches in recent days on an elaborate welcome ceremony at Ben-Gurion International Airport, installing a 50-meter (164-foot) red carpet and dozens of American and Israeli flags as the Jewish state prepares to receive U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.

The visit comes at a critical moment as the Israel-Hamas deal for the hostages’ release unfolds.

Preparations at Ben-Gurion International Airport ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit, October 2025. Credit: Defense Ministry.
Preparations at Ben-Gurion International Airport ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, October 2025. Credit: Defense Ministry.

The ministry’s Amon Division (Operations, Logistics and Assets) is responsible for organizing the reception for the U.S. president at Ben-Gurion Airport.

At the center of the ceremony plaza, the red carpet and a platform for journalists were placed, and dozens of Israeli and U.S. flags were hung.

Rolling out the red carpet at Ben-Gurion International Airport ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival, October 2025. Credit: Defense Ministry.
Rolling out the red carpet at Ben-Gurion International Airport ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival, October 2025. Credit: Defense Ministry.

Erez Tzidon, head of the Amon Division, said, “The visit of the U.S. president against the backdrop of the framework for the release of our hostages is accompanied by excitement and great anticipation. The staff of the Amon Division have been working around the clock in recent days to ensure that everything will proceed according to plan and that the event will pass in a successful and dignified manner.”

Trump’s whirlwind visit

Trump is scheduled to touch down in Israel on Monday morning for a four-hour visit that includes meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, other top officials and hostage families.

According to a schedule published by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday, the American leader will be welcomed at Ben-Gurion Airport at 9:20 a.m. by Netanyahu and Israeli President Herzog.

At 10:15 a.m., Netanyahu will host Trump in his parliamentary office, followed by a 10:45 meeting with families of hostages held by Hamas.

At 11 a.m., Trump is scheduled to, for the first time, address a special session of the Knesset alongside Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid.

Trump’s historic visit—the first of his second term—concludes at 1 p.m. with a farewell at Ben-Gurion Airport, without a public ceremony.

He will depart Israel for Egypt, where he is expected to attend a meeting with more than 20 world leaders to discuss the Gaza Strip’s future.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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