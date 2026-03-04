Israeli Air Force demolished 300 Iranian missile launchers
Fighter jets have flown over 1,600 sorties to locate and target Iranian regime launchers and missile stockpiles.
Three-hundred Iranian missile launchers have been dismantled since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, the IDF revealed on Tuesday night.
“This is the result of more than 1,600 sorties and a systematic, around-the-clock effort to locate and target launchers and missile stockpiles in order to reduce fire toward the Israeli home front,” the military said.
⭕️In the past 24 hours, hundreds of fighter jets and aircraft have been striking hundreds of targets simultaneously in Iran and Lebanon. Since the start of the operation, the Israeli Air Force has neutralized ~300 Iranian missile launchers.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 3, 2026
As part of the defensive effort, the… pic.twitter.com/AWKqT3KWw3
Hundreds of fighter jets and aircraft struck hundreds of targets simultaneously in Lebanon and Iran over the previous 24 hours, according to the IDF’s statement, continuing successive waves of strikes against the Iranian regime’s ballistic-missile arrays and air-defense systems.