Israeli couple hired by Iran to assassinate prominent figure

In a coordinated counterintelligence effort, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has uncovered a network of Iranian intelligence operatives working to recruit and activate Israeli citizens, Israeli authorities revealed on Monday.

As part of this operation, authorities arrested Vladislav Viktorson, a 30-year-old Ramat Gan resident, for questioning.

Investigators found that since August, Viktorson had been in contact via social media with an individual using the name “Mari Hossi.” Their communications were conducted in Hebrew.

Under the direction of an Iranian operative, and fully aware of the handler’s identity, Viktorson carried out various tasks. These included spray-painting graffiti, hanging posters, planting money, and torching vehicles in north Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park. He was later instructed to sabotage communication infrastructure and ATMs, and to set fires in forests.

Some of these activities were documented, and Viktorson received more than $5,000 for their execution. The investigation revealed that Viktorson agreed to assassinate a prominent figure in Israel and to throw a grenade at a house. Following this, he took steps to acquire weapons, including a sniper rifle, handguns and fragmentation grenades.

The cars allegedly burned by the couple. Source: Social media.

To assist in his operations, Viktorson recruited two additional Israeli citizens, including his girlfriend, Anna Bernstein, an 18-year-old Ramat Gan resident, who participated in some of the missions.

Viktorson was also tasked with locating homeless individuals for recruitment and photographing protesters during demonstrations. On the day of their arrest, the couple was at the City Tower skyscraper in Ramat Gan’s Diamond Exchange District, where police apprehended them in broad daylight.

Their Iranian handler assigned them various missions. Initial tasks included spray-painting “Bibi Hitler” and burning cars, allegedly to test their commitment. A senior police official stated, “They carried out not only test missions but also operations that caused actual damage.”

The final mission was to assassinate an individual whose identity remains unknown. Viktorson reportedly agreed but was arrested two days before the planned hit. Prosecutors recently filed indictments against those involved on security-related charges.

Such activity by Iranian intelligence entities through social media is a known tactic for recruiting Israelis through deception to carry out various missions. While these tasks may initially seem harmless, they have the potential to significantly compromise state security. The recruiters communicated in various languages, including English and Hebrew, through platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Citizens responded to these approaches for financial gain.

A significant number of Israeli citizens who received suspicious approaches did not respond and alerted the relevant authorities.

A senior Shin Bet official stated: “In recent months, we’ve exposed several networks of Iranian intelligence operatives working to recruit Israeli citizens for various missions, including plans to harm individuals in Israel. We identified and monitored numerous fictitious Iranian profiles on social networks and gathered information about the entities behind their operation. Exposing this activity led to the arrest and interrogation of Israeli citizens who were tempted to carry out these missions.”