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News   Israel News

Israir to launch New York flights this summer

The move comes after United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended flights to Israel until September.

May 27, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
An Israir plane at the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
An Israir plane at the Ben-Gurion International Airport on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli airline Israir announced Wednesday that it will launch direct flights from Tel Aviv to New York this summer.

The much-anticipated move comes as service on the highly lucrative transatlantic route remains limited, with only Israeli carriers currently flying nonstop to and from the United States after all three U.S. legacy carriers froze their flights due to the war with Iran.

Israel’s second-largest carrier said it would begin service to New York in the third quarter of the year, which begins in July, but did not set a specific date.

Israir said it is completing the purchase of two Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft today for about $85 million in order to operate the route.

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, and Israeli airline Arkia are the only two carriers currently offering nonstop service to New York, sending airfares soaring anew in the busy summer season due to high demand and limited availability.

“Israir’s entry into the New York route is a very significant move for the Israeli aviation market, especially after a long period in which the route to the US suffered from limited supply and high demand,” Yoni Waksman, Deputy Chairman of Israel’s Ophir Tours, told JNS. “Every additional company that enters the routes increases the choices for the consumer and helps bring real competition back to the market.”

Founded in 1989 as a small domestic carrier, the airline is owned by the Rami Levy Group, best known for its discount supermarket chain in Israel. The airline, which will operate 18 planes this summer, currently services various European destinations as well as domestic flights to the Israeli Red Sea resort city of Eilat.

Israir operated transatlantic flights to New York from 2004 until 2008, when rising fuel prices forced the airline to suspend the route.

“With El Al flying 5-6 times a day to both JFK and Newark, the only chance of Israir succeeding will be on price only,” Mark Feldman, CEO of Jerusalem’s Ziontours, told JNS. “If they have the resources to stay in the battle for the long run, it may prove successful.”

American carriers have suspended flights to Israel until the fall due to regional turmoil caused by the war with Iran.

United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are only due to resume service to Tel Aviv in September, while American Airlines has pushed back its flights to Israel until next year.

Flight Updates
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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