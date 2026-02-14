More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli special forces nab suspect in deadly Samaria terror attack

IDF troops apprehended dozens of terrorists in Judea and Samaria and confiscated over three million shekels in terror funds.

JNS Staff
Firearms and other military equipment confiscated by IDF troops during counter-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria during the week of Feb. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Firearms and other military equipment confiscated by IDF troops during counter-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria during the week of Feb. 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli security forces in Jenin on Thursday apprehended a Palestinian aide to the terrorists who carried out a shooting attack on Jan. 6 in which three Israelis were murdered and eight more were wounded, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police said in a joint statement.

The arrested man, Muhammad Zidan, was formerly a senior figure in the terrorist network in Jenin and was involved in financing terrorist elements and advancing terrorist activity against the State of Israel, the statement read.

The Border Police’s National Counter-Terrorism Unit (Yamam) carried out the operation together with IDF troops, under the guidance of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Three terrorists carried out the shooting that killed sisters-in-law Rachel Cohen, 73, and Aliza Rice, 70, and Israel Police Master Sgt. Elad Yaakov Winkelstein, 35.

The attack took place on Route 55 next to the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, located close to Kedumim in northern Samaria. Two of the assailants were killed near Jenin on Jan. 22, 2025. The third was arrested in April and the mastermind behind the attack was detained the following month.

Meanwhile, IDF troops concluded a week of counter-terrorism activities throughout Judea and Samaria in which dozens of terrorists were arrested, firearms and ammunition were confiscated, and a total of three million shekels ($970,000) in terror funds were seized, the military said on Friday.

In the Samaria Regional Brigade are of responsibility, more than 30 terrorists were apprehended, and parts for assembling bombs, M16 rifles and military equipment that had been hidden inside shops in the Balata area on the eastern outskirts of Nablus were confiscated, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Forces of the Menashe Regional Brigade responsible for the Jenin area arrested wanted suspects affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In addition to Kalashnikov rifles, military equipment and terror funds valued at tens of thousands of shekels that were confiscated, paraphernalia containing ISIS emblems was found, the army said.

Hamas terrorists who had thrown Molotov cocktails toward the Jewish community of Beit El, north of Ramallah, were apprehended by the Binyamin Regional Brigade.

All suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet and the Judea and Samaria District Police for further handling.

IDF Judea and Samaria Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein