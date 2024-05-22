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News   Israel News

Israeli supermodel Sun Mizrahi graces ‘Vogue’ cover, despite antisemitism

“This is not what Israelis look like,” wrote a racist commentator.

May. 22, 2024
Miri Weissman
Israeli model Sun Mizrahi. Photo by Shai Tamir.
Israeli model Sun Mizrahi. Photo by Shai Tamir.

Despite facing online antisemitism just last month, Israeli supermodel Sun Mizrahi starred on two covers for the summer issue of Vogue Greece, the world’s most famous and prestigious fashion magazine.

The magazine created two different covers with the theme of “Mediterranean Touch.”

“The diverse facets of the Mediterranean coast make up this unique mosaic, drawing influences from Greece and Italy to the more Middle Eastern roots of Lebanon and Morocco,” described the fashion editorial.

The covers faced online backlash.

“Posting an Israeli model on your cover in the midst of current world events is an extremely tone-deaf decision and it really does beg the question of whether you are able to read the room,” one commentator said. “This is not what Israelis look like,” another added.

Many took to X to defend the model, one saying, “They say that Israelis are white. Let me tell you a secret. Her name is Sun Mizrahi. Do you know what Mizrahi means in Hebrew? It means Eastern!”

Just six weeks ago, Mizrahi faced online hate for being Israeli after the international retailer Zara promoted her campaign photos on social media. Landing a Vogue cover is a massive achievement for a model, making this a source of Israeli pride to see the homegrown beauty grace the cover of the iconic fashion bible.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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