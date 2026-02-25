Israeli thriller ‘Unconditional’ lands on Apple TV
Apple TV picks up Keshet 12 drama ‘Unconditional,’ an Israeli mother-daughter thriller premiering locally in April before its global streaming debut on May 8.
Apple TV has picked up the new Israeli thriller “Unconditional” and set a global premiere for May 8, the company said on Monday.
The eight-episode drama from co-creators Adam Bizanski and Dana Idisis will debut with its first two episodes on Apple TV, followed by new episodes every Friday through June 19.
The series, produced by Spiro Films for Israel’s Keshet 12, will first premiere locally on Keshet 12 in April.
“Unconditional” stars Liraz Chamami alongside newcomer Talia Lynne Ronn in a mother-daughter story that begins as a vacation and turns into a fight for freedom after the daughter is arrested for alleged drug smuggling in Moscow.
The ensemble cast also includes Amir Haddad, Yossi Marshek, Evgenia Dodina and Vladimir Friedman.