Jerusalem, Tzfat, Golan see first flurry of winter
The all-time winter power consumption record was broken, as 14,735 megawatts were consumed simultaneously.
Several neighborhoods in Jerusalem saw their first snowfall of the winter on Wednesday night.
Fearing ice formation on roads and sidewalks, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion issued a directive that classes in the capital would begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday in all educational frameworks and that public transportation would start running one hour later than usual.
Snow also fell in the northern city of Tzfat and other peaks in the northern mountains, and also on Har Bracha in Samaria. Tzfat Mayor Shuki Ohana called on residents to stay indoors.
Due to the unusually cold weather, the all-time winter power consumption record was broken on Wednesday, as 14,735 megawatts were consumed simultaneously. Hundreds of power outages were reported across the country, and train disruptions have also been reported. In the Golan Heights up north, schools were closed on Thursday. This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.