More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Karhi to JNS: State-funded news broadcaster should not use ‘West Bank’

“One would expect a channel funded by the Jewish state to recognize that the entire West Bank belongs to the people of Israel,” the minister said.

Jan. 23, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi during an Economic Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Dec. 18, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi during an Economic Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Dec. 18, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Jan. 23, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi told JNS this week that the taxpayer-funded Kan News should not refer to Judea and Samaria as the “West Bank” in media reports.

“One would expect a channel funded by the Jewish state to recognize that the entire West Bank belongs to the people of Israel, that Judea and Samaria are the land of our forefathers,” Karhi, a lawmaker for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud Party, told JNS.

“But frankly, I expect little else from an editor who turns Makan 33 into a platform for anti-Israel broadcasts,” the minister added, in reference to Kan‘s Arabic-language channel, which came under fire some four years ago for ridiculing normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Karhi’s comments referred to a Jan. 19 Kan News article about Religious Zionism Party lawmaker Zvi Sukkot’s visit to a Palestinian factory in the Jericho area that was causing severe air pollution in the Jordan Valley.

The headline initially read, “Zvi Sukkot Visited a Factory in the West Bank. IDF: ‘The Visit Was Not Coordinated With Us.’” The text of the article likewise claimed that the lawmaker had toured the “West Bank.”

Both references were later changed to read “Judea and Samaria.”

JNS reached out to the broadcaster’s spokesperson for comment on Thursday but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

On Jan. 5, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed support for renaming the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) office to the Coordinator of Government Activities in Judea and Samaria.

“An interesting idea—I’ll talk to him,” Smotrich said, responding to JNS’s question about Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan’s appeal to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz to formally change the body’s name.

Israel has controlled Judea and Samaria since liberating it from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War, and the Jewish population in the region has since grown to over 500,000, amounting to over 5% of the Jewish state’s total.

Nearly 70% of Israeli citizens want Jerusalem to extend full legal sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, according to a 2025 survey.

Fifty-eight percent of Israeli Jews believe that communities in Judea and Samaria contribute to the security of the country, according to a survey the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) published in March 2025.

Judea and Samaria Media
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Aquidneck transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/U.S. Navy.
U.S. News
US forces redirect 42nd commercial ship amid blockade, CENTCOM says
CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated that the blockade has redirected “69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can’t sell,” denying Tehran more than $6 billion in revenue.
Apr. 30, 2026
Brown University Shooting
U.S. News
FBI concludes Brown, MIT shootings had ‘no nexus to terrorism’
The FBI found that Claudio Valente, who killed two in a Brown classroom and an MIT professor two days later, “was driven by an accumulation of grievances that he collected throughout his life.”
Apr. 30, 2026
The Villa Grande, which houses the Center for Studies of Holocaust and Religious Minorities in Oslo, Norway. Credit: Courtesy of the Municipality of Oslo.
World News
Holocaust center in Oslo sparks outrage over ‘Nakba’ lecture
The center, which was created with reparations money over Norway’s complicity, plans to host a scholar who decried Western concern for Israel’s security.
Apr. 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Keren Tendler during the IAF flight mechanic course, Jan. 1, 2002. Credit: Courtesy of Rivana Tendler via Wikimedia Commons.
Feature
Keren Tendler, the only female IDF soldier killed in action during the 2006 Lebanon War
“There isn’t a moment that I don’t think of what could have been,” her mother told JNS.
Apr. 30, 2026
Amelie Botbol
United Nations
U.S. News
News from UN reads like satire, House foreign affairs panel chair says
“I can’t even say it with a straight face,” Rep. Brian Mast said of the global body choosing Iran for non-proliferation, women’s rights and terrorism prevention roles.
Apr. 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
People visit Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Yom Hazikaron, Memorial Day in Israel, to commemorate fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror, April 21, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel starts expanded compensation program for families of slain soldiers
“The orphans of Israel’s wars are the sons and daughters of Israeli society,” a Defense Ministry official said.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow