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Katz: Any new Iranian leader ‘target for elimination’

Israel’s defense minister warned that any successor chosen by Iran’s regime, including Khamenei’s son Mojtaba, will be a marked target under “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff

Katz: Any new Iranian leader ‘target for elimination’

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends the signing of a housing framework agreement at Jerusalem City Hall in Jerusalem, Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends the signing of a housing framework agreement at Jerusalem City Hall in Jerusalem, Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday, “Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue the plan for Israel’s destruction, to threaten the U.S. and the free world and the countries of the region, and to oppress the Iranian nation, will be an unequivocal target for elimination.”

“It doesn’t matter what his name is or the place where he hides,” Katz added in a post on X. “The Prime Minister and I instructed the IDF to prepare and act using all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of ‘Operation Lion’s Roar.’ ”

Katz’s comments came amid reports that the Assembly of Experts, the Iranian body of clerics tasked with selecting a new supreme leader after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, picked his son as the most likely candidate.

The clerics were considering announcing as early as Wednesday that Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, would take his father’s place, but were reluctant to put a target on his back, Iranian officials told The New York Times.

The Assembly of Experts, comprising 88 clerics, held two meetings, one in the morning and one in the evening, according to the officials, the Times reported on Tuesday.

Iran International, a London-based, anti-regime news outlet, reported with certainty that the clerics had elected Mojtaba. However, no official Iranian source confirmed it. Analysts told Iran International that Mojtaba is known as one of the architects of the repression against Iran’s people.

He is closely linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Middle East Iran IDF Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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