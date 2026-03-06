KKL-JNF launches programs for displaced Israelis

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) this week launched programs for residents whose homes were damaged by Iranian missile attacks during the ongoing war.

The initiatives provide activities at the hotels where evacuees are temporarily staying, as well as at other locations across northern, central and southern Israel, offering families a brief respite amid the crisis.

The first program took place at the Leonardo Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem, which is hosting around 300 evacuees from Beit Shemesh. Families took part in a range of musical and educational experiences for all ages, including interactive drumming workshops, group sing-alongs and crafting activities using recycled materials, alongside games and youth-focused activities.

On Thursday, activities were also held at the Leonardo Hotel in Beersheva and at a school in Mitzpe Ramon. On Friday, around 100 evacuees will attend a Kabbalat Shabbat service at the Leonardo Dead Sea Hotel.

KKL-JNF is also leading a broader community support initiative with youth movements, pre-military programs and student villages. Volunteers are helping clean and prepare bomb shelters for use, while also distributing food packages and meals to senior citizens.

“In times like these, it is our national duty to stand alongside the communities that have been affected,” said KKL-JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky. “We are here for the families evacuated from Beit Shemesh and other communities that need our solidarity and support. Our goal is to see children and their parents smile, reflecting the strength and resilience of our society.”