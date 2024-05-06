More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

MIT students appear to call for ‘Death to Zionists’

The school has not officially commented on the video of the incident, although it is unclear if this was on campus.

May. 6, 2024
Erez Linn
GW protest
Anti-Israel protesters on the Foggy Bottom campus of George Washington University in downtown Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2024. Photo by Andrew Bernard.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a group of students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calling for violence against Zionists and Israel. In the clip, which cannot be independently verified, several individuals can be heard shouting inflammatory statements like “Death to Zionists” and encouraging martyrdom against the Israeli state.

The video has sparked outrage and condemnation from many corners. Israeli student Talia Khan, who attends MIT, wrote on X: “I’m so heartbroken that there exists such unbridled hate on my campus. I’m so out of energy.” MIT has not officially commented on the video, although it is unclear if this was on campus.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Education Anti-Israel Bias Campus Antisemitism Defense and Security
Erez Linn
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin