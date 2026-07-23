Gottheimer calls out ‘squad’ member for confusing him with other Jewish Dem named Josh

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who is Jewish, pushed back after a fellow Democrat appeared to confuse him for another Jewish Democrat named Josh—Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Gottheimer, who recently signed a pledge to keep socialism out of the Democratic party, wrote on social media on Monday that those affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America are “not Democrats.”

“There’s no room for anti-American bomb-throwers, who oppose our ideas, values and leaders,” the congressman wrote.

“What about Dems who sign bombs and vote to drop them?” replied “squad” member Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.).

Lee appeared to have confused her state’s governor, who shared a video in September 2024 in which he signed a missile in support of Ukraine’s defense against Russia, with her fellow member of Congress.

“You know that’s the other Jewish guy named Josh, right?” Gottheimer wrote.

Fellow “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) didn’t seem to mind the mix-up of names, which in the past some on the Left have seen as a “microaggression.”

“He signed the bombs you voted to be dropped,” Omar wrote. “Hope this helps.”