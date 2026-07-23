More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Gottheimer calls out ‘squad’ member for confusing him with other Jewish Dem named Josh

“You know that’s the other Jewish guy named Josh, right?” the New Jersey congressman wrote, after Rep. Summer Lee appeared to confuse him with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Josh Gottheimer
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) speaks during the annual Jerusalem Post conference at Gotham Hall, on Sept. 12, 2022. Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.
(July 23, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who is Jewish, pushed back after a fellow Democrat appeared to confuse him for another Jewish Democrat named Josh—Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Gottheimer, who recently signed a pledge to keep socialism out of the Democratic party, wrote on social media on Monday that those affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America are “not Democrats.”

“There’s no room for anti-American bomb-throwers, who oppose our ideas, values and leaders,” the congressman wrote.

“What about Dems who sign bombs and vote to drop them?” replied “squad” member Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.).

Lee appeared to have confused her state’s governor, who shared a video in September 2024 in which he signed a missile in support of Ukraine’s defense against Russia, with her fellow member of Congress.

“You know that’s the other Jewish guy named Josh, right?” Gottheimer wrote.

Fellow “squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) didn’t seem to mind the mix-up of names, which in the past some on the Left have seen as a “microaggression.”

“He signed the bombs you voted to be dropped,” Omar wrote. “Hope this helps.”

EXPLORE JNS
Police Tape
U.S. News
Two men stabbed on Manhattan’s Upper West side in what is reportedly antisemitic attack
The New York City Police Department told JNS that a 50- and a 57-year-old were hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed in the torso but did not confirm or deny whether it is probing the incident as a hate crime.
July 23, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Muslim Brotherhood
U.S. News
Washington sanctions Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood official, others tied to Hamas
“Whether operating under the guise of charities, businesses or underground financial networks, those who enable Hamas will be exposed, sanctioned and held accountable,” the U.S. treasury secretary stated.
July 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
UNRWA Offices, Jerusalem
U.S. News
New House bill would bar United States from donating to UNRWA
The United Nations agency “teaches Palestinian children to hate Jews, essentially functioning as a child soldier factory,” stated Rep. Chris Smith, who introduced the legislation.
July 23, 2026
State Department
U.S. News
US offering up to $15 million, protective relocation for financial info on sanctioned Iranian business, executives
“This reward offer is part of a broader effort to solicit information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the State Department said.
July 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Benjamin Franklin Statue at University of Pennsylvania
U.S. News
Trump admin drops subpoena seeking info on Jewish Penn staff in federal probe
“The university has been able to protect its employees’ rights and none of the subpoenaed personal contact information was disclosed,” a University of Pennsylvania spokesman told JNS.
July 23, 2026
Aaron Bandler
The Belfer Center at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Credit: Bostonian13 via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
After backlash, Hillel plans to retract amicus brief defending Harvard in federal suit to strip Ivy’s funding over Jew-hatred
“Public pressure works,” said Shabbos Kestenbaum, a former Harvard student who has accused the school of antisemitism.
July 23, 2026
Think Twice
The rabbi who saved Soviet Jewry and reimagined American Judaism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Rabbi David Eliezrie, Ep. 231
July 23, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The most successful political campaign of the modern era
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The lies behind Mamdani’s Netanyahu stunt are the real threat
Jonathan S. Tobin