‘My boy is OK!': Infant found in rubble after missile barrage

Amid the devastation of recent missile attacks, the rescue of babies has become a poignant symbol of hope. A heartfelt video from Thursday in Ramat Gan captures a father’s reunion with his infant son, passed to him by rescuers after the massive Iranian barrage at around 7:30 a.m.

“Hand him to me, all is well, my boy is OK, come to Mommy, such a smile,” he said, his voice breaking as he held his child, saved from a direct missile strike on their building.

In another part of central Israel, rescuers freed a baby girl from the wreckage of another attack on Thursday.

These rescues echo similar efforts on Tuesday, when a direct missile strike hit a reinforced room in a Petach Tikvah neighborhood filled with young families. Emergency teams worked in unison to breach apartments and evacuate trapped residents.

A baby girl and a boy being rescued in Petach Tikva on June 19, 2025. Usage under Israel’s Intellectual Property Law Article 27(a)).

Snir Pdaida from the Israel Police said, “We were tasked with clearing the neighboring building. Equipped with breaching tools and medical kits, our two teams went door-to-door, rescuing four infants held by their families, two elderly individuals unable to walk, and even frightened pets reunited with their owners.”

Meir Baruch, another unit commander, noted, “Our volunteers saved two infants, 28 adults, and several pets, providing critical support until professional responders arrived.”

Volunteer Moshe David Baruch shared a memory: “I carried two infants, one in each arm. Below, a young girl was sobbing—I scooped her up and ran to safety. Those children will remain etched in my heart.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.