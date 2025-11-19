Netanyahu: Israel determined to complete war after latest terror attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel will press ahead to “complete the war on all fronts, including disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip” after acknowledging the deadly Palestinian terrorist attack earlier in the day at the Gush Etzion Junction.

The premier made the remarks at a Torah scroll dedication ceremony in memory of Maj. (res.) Dr. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, a Shaldag Reconnaissance Unit commander who was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip in November 2023. The event honored Leiter, 39, the son of Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, who served as a reservist paramedic and was a father of six.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., during a Torah dedication in Jerusalem honoring Leiter’s son, Maj. (Res.) Dr. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, who was killed in Gaza, Nov. 18, 2025. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.

Netanyahu linked his pledge to continue the war with the combined vehicle ramming and stabbing at the Gush Etzion Junction in Judea on Tuesday afternoon that killed Kiryat Arba resident Aharon Cohen and wounded several others. The Israel Defense Forces killed two terrorists at the scene. Several explosive materials were discovered in the vehicle used by the terrorists, according to the military. Police bomb disposal specialists worked to neutralize the explosives.

Netanyahu praised the “victory of the spirit” shown by Israeli soldiers and bereaved families, calling Moshe Leiter a symbol of sacrifice “for our existence” and Israel’s future. He also lauded Ambassador Leiter’s work in Washington, saying he presents “the justice of our path” and Israel’s right to its land “in the most important arena among the nations.”

At the ceremony, Netanyahu said it was “a tremendous privilege” to dedicate a Torah scroll in Leiter’s memory and blessed those involved in commemorating the fallen officer.